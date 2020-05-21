The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Active shooter reported at Texas naval air base

Close to an hour after announcing lockdown, the base reported the shooter had been neutralized.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 21, 2020 15:56
AN F/A-18E Super Hornet is launched from the flight deck of the US Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier ‘USS Abraham Lincoln,’ in the Arabian Sea on May 16. (photo credit: REUTERS)
AN F/A-18E Super Hornet is launched from the flight deck of the US Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier ‘USS Abraham Lincoln,’ in the Arabian Sea on May 16.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An active shooter was reported at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station in Texas on Thursday morning local time.

According to the station, the base was placed in lockdown status. "There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate," the station wrote on Facebook. 

"If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures -- remain indoors and away from windows."

Close to an hour after announcing lockdown, the base reported the shooter had been neutralized.

"Naval Security Forces at NAS Corus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning," the station said on Facebook. "The shooter has been neutralized."

The base added that lockdown remains in place, saying that "all gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene. NCIS and local law enforcement are on scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available."
The local police department on its Facebook page said that both gates to the base were shut and asked residents to "avoid the area entirely."
At the same time, Texas A&M University located nearby asked any students on campus to remain indoors and away from windows. The Navy said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service was en route and that state and local law enforcement was on the scene. 

This is a developing story. Reuters contributed to this report.


