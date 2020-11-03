The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
A-G to PM, Gantz: I can't defend lack of appointments before High Court

Likud and Blue and White have squabbled over forming a joint appointments committee and over candidates for senior positions.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 11:10
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Cabinet Secretary Avichai Mandelblit (R) during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem (photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / REUTERS)
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Cabinet Secretary Avichai Mandelblit (R) during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / REUTERS)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz directed Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn to move the appointment of the next state attorney forward on Tuesday.
He made the announcement in response to a letter sent by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz warning that if they cannot resolve their differences to make major appointments, he would be unable to defend this before the High Court of Justice.
Mandelblit referenced multiple petitions already filed before the High Court, including one with a hearing scheduled on November 12, which have demanded that the government make the key appointments.
A meeting regarding that state attorney appointment was already scheduled for Sunday of next week, but Netanyahu can use his majority in the cabinet to block any nomination by the appointments committee.
Potentially as a compromise, Gantz called on Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to move forward with appointing a new police chief.
The informal horse trading could mean Gantz will sign off on the Likud’s pick for police chief if Netanyahu signs off on Blue and White’s pick for state attorney.
“The state needs to fully function and to be stable at this time. We cannot hold up appointments in a manner which will harm the citizens of Israel,” said Gantz. 

Other key positions without a permanent individual filling the role include: The head of the Israel Prisons Service, the Finance Ministry's chief accountant, the chief scientist and many director-generals of ministries.
All of these appointments have been frozen with Netanyahu and Gantz exchanging accusations of the other side not complying with their coalition agreement.
Mandelblit said that he was able to defend a delay in appointments for the government's first 100 days from May 17.
However, now that months have passed beyond the first 100 days of giving a new government time to establish itself, especially during the coronavirus crisis, he said he can no longer justify delayed appointments before the High Court.
The Likud has said that Blue and White has failed to work as part of a joint appointments committee that the sides agreed to. Blue and White has said that Likud is trying to politicize appointments to influence Netanyahu's trial for public corruption.
The sides have fought especially hard over who will replace Shai Nitzan as state attorney, a post which has been empty since December 2019.
Both sides are also at loggerheads over when a budget will be passed and whether Netanyahu will permit Gantz to become prime minister in November 2021 as part of the rotation deal.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Likud Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit Blue and White
