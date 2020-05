This would mark the first alleged Israeli airstrike reported in Syria since Defense Minister Benny Gantz took over from former defense minister Naftali Bennett.



The last airstrikes blamed on Israel in the Daraa area were reported at the beginning of May, when multiple sites in the Quneitra region and Daraa in southern Syria were targeted by alleged Israeli airstrikes.

An alleged Israeli airstrike targeted a site belonging to the Fifth Division of the Assad regime in the city of Izra in the Daraa Governorate in southern Syria early Tuesday morning, according to the opposition-affiliated Halab Today TV.