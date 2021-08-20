Israeli airstrike targets Syria - report

Syrian air defenses are responding to an alleged Israeli airstrike targeting a site in the Qalamoun Mountains, northeast of Damascus, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Thursday night.

According to Lebanese media, the airstrike was carried out over Lebanese airspace. The Israeli airstrike targeted sites near Damascus and Homs and most missiles were intercepted, Syrian military sources told SANA.

The sources also added the airstrike's results are being checked.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

On Tuesday, Syria accused Israel of striking a military outpost belonging to Iranian-backed militias near Quneitra.

Footage of the airstrike has surfaced on social media.



The Israeli Air strike through winged missiles that hit the northern countryside of Damascus, the Mezzeh Military Airport, Homs and Qalamoun... pic.twitter.com/ScpacdaARq August 19, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.