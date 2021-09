Israel's state attorney's office filed an amended indictment against Roman Zadorov, who was released to house arrest in August ahead of his retrial for the murder of Tair Rada in 2006, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Zadorov's indictment charge was changed to 'murder under aggravated circumstances,' and new witnesses were added, including Ola Kravchenko, who was previously accused of committing the murder but has since seen charges against her drop.