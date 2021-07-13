The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

American arrested in Haitian president's killing had law enforcement ties

By REUTERS  
JULY 13, 2021 00:56
One of the Haitian American men arrested on suspicion of taking part in the assassination of Haiti's president last week had a prior relationship with a US law enforcement agency, a US government source said on Monday.
Haitian authorities last week arrested two Haitian American men, Joseph Vincent, 55, and James Solages, 35, and charged them with joining 26 Colombians in the fatal attack on Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
The source did not specify which of the two men had a relationship with a US law enforcement agency or the nature of the relationship. 
Iraq hospital fire leaves 39 dead
Bennett met with Vietnamese Prime Minister
Herzog speaks with Turkish President Erdogan
Palestinian Authority says 'pay for slay' deduction is terrorism, piracy
Families of the Tzafit stream disaster to be compensated NIS 24m
Sheba Medical Center starts giving third dose of COVID-19
For 2nd time in a year, program for equal education faces closure
Settlers throw stones, fire fireworks at Border Police near Yitzhar
Public hospital workers to strike starting Tuesday
Coronavirus in Israel: 423 new cases, 0.8% of tests return positive
Haredi author Shmuel Argaman passes away at age 77
Gaza fishing zone extended to 12 nautical miles, more trade permitted
Avi Gil appointed as IDF military secretary to the prime minister
Qatari envoy arrives in Gaza for first time since May conflict
North Korea dismisses US humanitarian aid as 'sinister scheme'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/12/2021 07:09 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by