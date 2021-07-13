American arrested in Haitian president's killing had law enforcement ties

One of the Haitian American men arrested on suspicion of taking part in the assassination of Haiti's president last week had a prior relationship with a US law enforcement agency, a US government source said on Monday.

Haitian authorities last week arrested two Haitian American men, Joseph Vincent, 55, and James Solages, 35, and charged them with joining 26 Colombians in the fatal attack on Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

The source did not specify which of the two men had a relationship with a US law enforcement agency or the nature of the relationship.