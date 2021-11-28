Anti-cigarette ad bill advances in Knesset

The Knesset's Ministerial Committee on Legislation voted on Sunday morning to advance a bill that would prohibit tobacco ads in newspapers.

The bill, sponsored by Meretz MK Mossi Raz, would eliminate a loophole in the existing law that exempted newspapers from the prohibition of tobacco advertising.

The reason for the exemption was the opposition of MKs from United Torah Judaism, whose haredi (ultra-Orthodox) newspapers rely on funding from tobacco ads. With UTJ out of the coalition, Raz hopes to fix the law.