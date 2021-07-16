Bennett, Lapid photos stabbed by protestors

An estimated 200 people gathered in Jerusalem on the Bridge of Strings on Thursday evening in order to demonstrate against the Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the government, according to Israeli media.During the protest, several demonstrators were seen stabbing photographs of Prime Minister Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who is also the Alternate Prime Minister. Israel Police have opened an investigation into the incident.
The protestors were also seen stabbing a picture of Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, who has faced backlash over the past week for his decision to cancel childcare subsidies for Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) families where the father is not employed at-least part time.The demonstration featured banners and signs with slogans such as "yes to a Jewish state," and "the people want a Jewish state."ירושלים,המשטרה פתחה בחקירה pic.twitter.com/PDGtYYsMC5— Real News IL (@RealNewsIL) July 15, 2021
Prior to the protest, Yair Netanyahu, son of former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shared an advertisement for the protest on his Twitter page, with the heading "no to the government of leftism and fraud."However, it is unclear at this time whether or not he attended the protest himself.כעת בגשר המיתרים בכניסה לירושלים מאות מפגינים כנגד ממשלת בנט לפיד. pic.twitter.com/x45Zk83Kpq— דוד קשת❤ (@davidkesht12) July 15, 2021