Anti-Netanyahu protester, Facebook Israel CEO's father hit by car, dies

The father of Facebook Israel's CEO and an active protester against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was killed after being struck by a car Saturday during an anti-Netanyahu protest at the entrance of Savyon, Israeli media reported.The 82-year-old Dror Sofer, who is the father of Facebook Israel CEO Adi Sofer Thani, was taken to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan by Magen David Adom medics, where his death was soon confirmed. Sofer "demonstrated every week for the democracy and the country he loved so much," his family said in a statement, according to Walla. The driver who struck him, a woman in her 20s, was questioned by police, though they have ruled out any intention to harm in the incident as well as any suspicion of it being a hit-and-run.The incident took place during the 24th consecutive week of protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which saw thousands of protesters gather at briges and intersections across the country, as well as thousands gathering outside the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.Police had also removed a statue depicting an anti-Netanyahu protester that was illegally installed at Paris Square in Jerusalem on Friday. The bronze statue - reaching a height of five meters and weighing six tons - was named Gibor Israel (Israel's hero), which refers to a decoration for valor received in the IDF. It depicts a protester holding an Israeli flag as he's hit by gushing water from a water cannon vehicle for dispersing protests.Eve Young and Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.
