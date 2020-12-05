The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Police remove six-ton statue of protester installed near PM residence

The bronze statue - reaching a height of five meters and weighing six tons - was named 'Gibor Israel' (Israel's hero), which refers to a decoration for valor received in the IDF.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
DECEMBER 5, 2020 11:27
Police remove six-ton statue installed near the Prime Minister's Official Residence in Jerusalem by artist and activist Itay Zalait, December 5, 2020. (photo credit: BEN MIZRAHI AND AVIV SHILO)
Police remove six-ton statue installed near the Prime Minister's Official Residence in Jerusalem by artist and activist Itay Zalait, December 5, 2020.
(photo credit: BEN MIZRAHI AND AVIV SHILO)
Police removed a statue depicting an anti-Netanyahu protester that was illegally installed at Paris Square in Jerusalem on Friday, Ynet reported. 
Located near the Prime Minister's Official Residence, Paris Square has become an epicenter for protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent months. Recently, the square's name was unofficially changed to Democracy Square by activists leading the protests against Netanyahu. 
The bronze statue - reaching a height of five meters and weighing six tons - was named Gibor Israel (Israel's hero), which refers to a decoration for valor received in the IDF. It depicts a protester holding an Israeli flag as he's hit by gushing water from a water cannon vehicle for dispersing protests.
The artist, Itay Zalait, chained himself to his work and was evacuated by police as they dismantled and removed it on Saturday. 
He was taken in for questioning and released shortly after. 
"I created the statue as a tribute to protesters who are Israel's heroes at this time," Zalait told the Megafon-news website. "The protester is an Israeli hero actively participating in protecting Israel as a democratic state," he added. 
The police noted that the statue was installed without receiving the proper permit and that it endangered the lives of bystanders.
Zalait is also the artist behind the July art exhibition at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv that was dubbed "Netanyahu's Last Supper." The exhibition depicted a puppet of Netanyahu sitting alone at a table filled with food and drinks as he places a hand on a cake shaped like the Israeli flag. It was meant to protest Israel's continued financial crisis. 


