Anti-Netanyahu protests renewed after nearly three weeks

Following the recent round of elections in Israel, nationwide protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were renewed on Saturday, with protesters gathering at dozens of bridges and junctions across the country.Later, protests scheduled to take place on Balfour street in Jerusalem and in front of Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea.A statement by Crime Minister claimed that President Reuven Rivlin gave Netanyahu the mandate to form a government "despite the majority of Israel's citizens voting for the pro-change bloc."