Dramatic recording played of Bezeq chief pressuring Walla boss in Bibi's favor

Yeshua is testifying as part of Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
APRIL 7, 2021 10:05
Former CEO of Walla Ilan Yeshua at trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, April 5, 2021
The prosecution on Wednesday played a dramatic recording of Bezeq CEO Stella Handler pressuring Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua to return to favoring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the public corruption trial before the Jerusalem District Court.
Starting day three of the trial, the January 30, 2017 recording presented Handler as impatient with Yeshua for taking a newly independent and critical tone on the Walla website against Netanyahu after the 2013-2016 era in which the website favored the prime minister.
“This is a mess and you should not go rogue on this,” said Handler on the recording.
Prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh asked Yeshua what business the CEO of Bezeq, a telecommunications company, had interfering with the business of Walla, a news website.
Yeshua said that when the owner of both Bezeq and Walla, Shaul Elovitch, sometimes called him to meetings at the Bezeq headquarters, there were a few instances where Handler rebuked him for articles on the Walla site which were critical of Netanyahu.
He said that Handler told him that these articles could “cause grave damage to Bezeq,” clearly connecting Walla’s coverage of Netanyahu to whether Bezeq would receive favorable government policy treatment.
Yeshua is testifying as part of Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair, in which it is alleged that Netanyahu participated in a media bribery scheme in which he favored Bezeq in exchange for positive coverage from Walla and negative coverage by Walla of his competitors.
The former Walla CEO recorded Handler and also other defendants and players in the case and eventually produced the recordings to police, along with a massive number of texts, which collectively broke open Case 4000.


