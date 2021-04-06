The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rivlin to rule on coalition mandate as Netanyahu receives backer majority

Netanyahu received the majority of endorsements form the next government, beating out Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 6, 2021 07:48
Rivlin speaks to MKs on April 5 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Rivlin speaks to MKs on April 5 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
President Reuven Rivlin will announce the candidate he will task with forming a new coalition Tuesday morning, the President's Office said late Monday night.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received the majority of endorsements form the next government, beating out Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, making it likely that he will receive the mandate. Another option that Rivlin has raised is that he will send the mandate directly to the Knesset, skipping over specific candidates. This would give the Knesset, which is sworn in on Tuesday, a few weeks to find a candidate. 
In Rivlin’s consultations with the 13 factions in the new Knesset, 52 MKs from four factions recommended Netanyahu, while 45 from five factions recommended Lapid. Yamina recommended its leader, Naftali Bennett; New Hope and the two Arab factions didn’t recommend anyone.
The decision by Yamina and New Hope not to recommend Lapid was aimed at obtaining the mandate from Rivlin for Bennett after Netanyahu fails to form a government during the 28 days he would receive from Rivlin.
The refusal of the Religious Zionist Party to join a coalition backed by Ra’am (United Arab List) will make it very difficult for Netanyahu to build a coalition.
Meanwhile, Yamina and Yesh Atid have started negotiating a unity government deal in which Bennett would serve as prime minister the first two years and Lapid the final two and a half years. Yamina’s negotiating team is led by strategists Tal Gan-Zvi and Shalom Shlomo, and Yesh Atid’s by veteran Lapid adviser Hillel Kubrinsky.
The two sides did not reach an agreement on how to share power and divide portfolios in initial talks, which prevented an agreement from being reached in time for Monday’s consultations with Rivlin.
“We need a government of national agreement,” Lapid said in a speech on social media on Monday night. “I offered my friend Naftali Bennett the opportunity to form a government with me that will include the spectrum of Israeli politics – parties from the Right, Center and Left – and that will reflect the fact that we live here together.”


