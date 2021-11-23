The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Apple sues NSO Group for targeting its users

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 20:36
Apple filed a lawsuit against the NSO Group and its parent company for the alleged surveillance and targeting of Apple users on Tuesday, according to an announcement by Apple.
The company is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple products or services.
The lawsuit provides new information about how NSO infected victim's devices with Pegasus, according to the company.
“State-sponsored actors like the NSO Group spend millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technologies without effective accountability. That needs to change,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “Apple devices are the most secure consumer hardware on the market — but private companies developing state-sponsored spyware have become even more dangerous. While these cybersecurity threats only impact a very small number of our customers, we take any attack on our users very seriously, and we’re constantly working to strengthen the security and privacy protections in iOS to keep all our users safe.”
Coronavirus commissioner: We may be on our way to 5th wave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2021 08:31 PM
Rocket sirens to be tested in Ashdod on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2021 08:08 PM
Two killed, 16 injured in explosion at Serbian rocket engine plant
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 07:17 PM
Gunshots fired at police and firemen on Martinique
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 03:37 PM
US base in Syria targeted by rockets - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2021 03:07 PM
Sinkhole opens on Tel Aviv street
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2021 02:36 PM
Mahmoud Abbas, Vladimir Putin meet in Sochi, Russia - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2021 02:36 PM
Russian-controlled forces raise combat readiness in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 12:18 PM
8 arrested for sex trafficking women from Eastern Europe into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2021 11:52 AM
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey on Nov. 24 - Turkish Presidency
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 10:20 AM
China: 'Certain people,' stop malicious hyping of tennis star Peng Shuai
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 10:05 AM
US patrol boats arrive in Ukraine to beef up Ukrainian navy
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 09:56 AM
China military says US warship in Taiwan Strait creating risks
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 09:37 AM
US envoy to relay Israeli position on Lebanon martime border - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2021 08:32 AM
At least 45 people, including 12 children, killed in Bulgaria bus crash
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 06:31 AM
