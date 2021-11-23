Apple sues NSO Group for targeting its users

Apple filed a lawsuit against the NSO Group and its parent company for the alleged surveillance and targeting of Apple users on Tuesday, according to an announcement by Apple.

The company is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple products or services.

The lawsuit provides new information about how NSO infected victim's devices with Pegasus, according to the company.

“State-sponsored actors like the NSO Group spend millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technologies without effective accountability. That needs to change,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “Apple devices are the most secure consumer hardware on the market — but private companies developing state-sponsored spyware have become even more dangerous. While these cybersecurity threats only impact a very small number of our customers, we take any attack on our users very seriously, and we’re constantly working to strengthen the security and privacy protections in iOS to keep all our users safe.”