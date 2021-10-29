The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Arabs clash with police near Yusufiya cemetery in Jerusalem

Arabs clashed with police near the Yusufiya Cemetery in east Jerusalem, as controversy surrounding illegal graves continued.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 29, 2021 14:12
Arab families argue with authorities about construction near graves of their relatives near Yusufiya Cemetery (photo credit: TZVI JOFFRE)
Arab families argue with authorities about construction near graves of their relatives near Yusufiya Cemetery
(photo credit: TZVI JOFFRE)
Arabs scuffled with police near the Yusufiya Cemetery near the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday afternoon, as they gathered near a fenced off area where gardening work is taking place next to illegally placed graves.
Israel Police stated that dozens of rioters threw stones at police officers at the site and police and Border Police responded with riot dispersal measures. One suspect was arrested while throwing stones and transferred for further questioning.
Police fired tear gas and used riot dispersal methods to disperse the crowd next to the cemetery. At least two Arabs were arrested by police, according to Palestinian reports.
Video shared on social media showed Arabs chanting "Khaybar, Khaybar O Jews, the army of Mohammed will return" towards police officers in front of the cemetery. The chant refers to the Battle of Khaybar in 628 CE, when Muslims, led by Muhammad, fought against the Jews there, eventually defeating and imposing a tax on them.
Arab residents of east Jerusalem claim that the gardening work at the site in east Jerusalem is damaging and desecrating the graves of their relatives, while the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority says that the graves were placed in the public land illegally, but that it would still not harm or touch the graves at all during the work being conducted.
Violent clashes have broken out at the site multiple times in the past month between Israeli security forces and Arab demonstrators, in light of the controversy surrounding the site.


