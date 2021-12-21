US Amb. to Israel Nides meets Jerusalem mayor

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides met with Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion for the first time on Tuesday.

Nides is in Jerusalem as part of the ongoing plan to relocate the US embassy to Israel's capital city.

During their meeting, the two discussed the relocation and construction process, as well as cooperation between the embassy and the municipality for residents of Jerusalem.