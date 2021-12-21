IDF soldiers targeted in West Bank car ramming attack

An attempted car-ramming of IDF forces took place on Tuesday near the northern West Bank settlement of Einav, IDF confirmed.

A military vehicle caught on fire, presumably from shots fired towards it, as the attacker rammed into it with his car.

The IDF forces, who shot towards the attacker as he approached, were unharmed in the incident. The attacker was killed by IDF forces at the scene.

The attack is the latest in a series of terrorist attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem in recent weeks.

Ramming attack at Te'enim checkpoint, December 6, 2021 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY CROSSING AUTHORITY)

Last week, Palestinian gunmen killed Yehuda Dimentman in the West Bank. Clashes between Palestinians and the IDF have been ongoing since the military arrested four suspected to have been involved in the attack, in the village of Silat al-Harithiya.

On December 6, another ramming attack occurred in the West Bank as a security guard at the Tanim crossing was moderately injured by a vehicle coming from the Palestinian side of the crossing.

On Sunday, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) have reached an agreement to step up terror attacks against Israel in the area.