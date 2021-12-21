The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF soldiers targeted in West Bank car ramming attack

The attacker was killed by IDF forces at the scene.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 20:11

Updated: DECEMBER 21, 2021 20:41
Israeli soldiers stand guard between Jewish settlers and Palestinians from the West Bank village of Burqah. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers stand guard between Jewish settlers and Palestinians from the West Bank village of Burqah.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
An attempted car-ramming of IDF forces took place on Tuesday near the northern West Bank settlement of Einav, IDF confirmed.
A military vehicle caught on fire, presumably from shots fired towards it, as the attacker rammed into it with his car. 
The IDF forces, who shot towards the attacker as he approached, were unharmed in the incident. The attacker was killed by IDF forces at the scene.
The attack is the latest in a series of terrorist attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem in recent weeks. 
Ramming attack at Te'enim checkpoint, December 6, 2021 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY CROSSING AUTHORITY) Ramming attack at Te'enim checkpoint, December 6, 2021 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY CROSSING AUTHORITY)
Last week, Palestinian gunmen killed Yehuda Dimentman in the West Bank. Clashes between Palestinians and the IDF have been ongoing since the military arrested four suspected to have been involved in the attack, in the village of Silat al-Harithiya.
On December 6, another ramming attack occurred in the West Bank as a security guard at the Tanim crossing was moderately injured by a vehicle coming from the Palestinian side of the crossing.
On Sunday, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) have reached an agreement to step up terror attacks against Israel in the area.
Earlier on Tuesday, UN Special Coordinator for the Peace Process Tor Wennesland warned that increased West Bank violence between Israelis and Palestinians could spark another Gaza war.


