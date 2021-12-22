Bennett, Sullivan meet to develop ‘common strategy’ on Iran, security

Israel and the US are working on a common strategy for their security and interests, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem on Wednesday, at a key time in world powers’ nuclear talks with Iran

The negotiations in Vienna were at the top of the agenda for the meeting, as well as one between Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata.

Bennett expressed appreciation for Sullivan visiting so close to the holidays and wished a merry Christmas and happy new year to him and US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Sullivan said that his arrival right before Christmas highlighted that at a “critical juncture for both of our countries on a major set of security issues, it’s important that we sit together and develop a common strategy, a common outlook, and find a way forward that fundamentally secures your country’s interests and mine. And we believe those interests, like the values upon which our countries are built, are deeply shared and deeply felt.”

That shared strategy will be the focus of the fourth meeting of the Strategic Consultative Group, co-chaired by Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Eyal Hulata, and including officials from the Defense Ministry and US Department of Defense, and the Foreign Ministry and US State Department, as well as both countries’ intelligence communities.

Sullivan also thanked Bennett for showing his support for Biden and the US while he was in Washington in August, and the US suffered a major terrorist attack in Afghanistan. Bennett’s meeting with Biden was deferred for a day and his trip to the US was extended to allow the administration to deal with the attack.

“That moment – I think like this moment we’re in now – just reflects the extent to which, when Israel and the United States stand together, we stand stronger, and that’s the spirit with which I’m here today,” Sullivan stated.

The strong relationship between Israel and the US, and Bennett’s government and the Biden administration allows them to “talk openly and candidly about all the shared challenges that we’re facing,” the prime minister said.

“These days are pretty important,” Bennett said. “What happens in Vienna has profound ramifications for the stability of the Middle East and the security of Israel for the upcoming years. And that’s why it’s such a timely meeting.”

The negotiations in Vienna between Iran and world powers for Tehran and Washington to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal went on hiatus last week, and are not expected to return until next week, at the earliest.

During the talks, Iran presented a draft agreement reversing all progress in earlier rounds of talks in April-June of this year, leading the European parties to the talks – Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3 – to express frustration at the process and say time is running out for Iran to return to the JCPOA.

On Tuesday night, President Isaac Herzog warned Sullivan that Iran is using the negotiations to buy time as it works on a nuclear weapon.

“The President underscored the need to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, at any price,” Bet Hanassi said.

Herzog described the Middle East as divided into “a coalition of Israel and Arab states pursuing peace, resisting Iran, and working toward a better world for their citizens, and Iran's coalition of terror with its proxies, which seeks to destabilize the region.”

The president said he is concerned “with Iran's progress toward nuclear weapons under the cover of the negotiations in Vienna.”

Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog and US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, both of whom are new to their posts, attended the meetings.

A senior Biden administration official said ahead of Sullivan’s visit that “the US and Israel are totally aligned in our determination to ensure Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon and we've had a very active dialogue about our approach on that.”

"We share with our Israeli partners a deep concern about the advancements in Iran's nuclear program...following the previous administration's withdrawal from the JCPOA without much thought or plan as to what would come next, and we've just seen this dramatic acceleration of Iran's nuclear program since then,” he added.