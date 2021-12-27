Public security minister gets bodyguard due to threats from Jews

Public security minister Omer Bar Lev received security protection on Monday, because he received threats to harm him from right-wing Jewish extremists, he revealed on his Twitter account.

"From this morning, I am protected 24/7," Bar-Lev revealed. "For the past six months, when I was asked why I did not have a bodyguard, I said I was not threatened. But due to my determination in my struggle against Arab crime families, I hoped I wouldn't get to the point where they'd threaten me personally. But no, I am not threatened by Arab criminals. I am threatened by Jewish Israelis."

Bar Lev (Labor) is not the only minister who has received bodyguards due to threats from Jewish extremists. Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) has had bodyguards for weeks after he was threatened due to his reforms in kosher certification and conversion.