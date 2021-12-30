The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iraqi president convenes new parliament for Jan. 9

By REUTERS
DECEMBER 30, 2021 11:25
Iraq's new parliament will convene on Jan. 9, according to a decree issued on Thursday by President Barham Salih, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place.
Lawmakers will elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in their first session. They will later elect a new president who will task the leader of the largest bloc to form a government as prime minister.
Coronavirus in IDF: Nearly 400 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2021 11:05 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: Nearly 4,000 new cases, 94 serious
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2021 10:28 AM
Delta flight safely lands at Ben Gurion after malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2021 10:05 AM
Bill promoted by coalition falls overnight after MK hides in car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2021 07:38 AM
Myanmar rebels bury more than 30 people killed in 'barbaric' attack
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 06:23 AM
US calls on China and Hong Kong to release Stand News employees
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 04:06 AM
Germany, France, Britain, US discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 11:40 PM
Fauci: at least 2 months until US approves vaccine for kids under 5
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 11:25 PM
Shooting towards vehicle in northern Israeli town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 10:56 PM
Shooting incident in Jaffa, one seriously injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 09:38 PM
Iran 'six weeks away from nuclear bomb' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 08:44 PM
One injured in stone throwing incident at Sheikh Jarrah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 07:41 PM
Despite surge in Covid cases, deaths and hospitalizations low - CDC head
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 06:41 PM
Police probing sexual abuse allegations at Ashkelon school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 06:21 PM
Moshe Edri appointed as new Israel Atomic Energy Commission head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 05:36 PM
