IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire

The IDF struck targets in the southern Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire which landed off the coast of Tel Aviv earlier.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 00:09

Updated: JANUARY 2, 2022 00:55
Smoke and flames are seen after an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Smoke and flames are seen after an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
The IDF struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night in response to two rockets which were fired earlier from Gaza and fell in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of central Israel, according to Palestinian reports.
A Hamas site located west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip was targeted by a number of missiles, according to the reports.
Two rockets launched from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip fell in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of central Israel early on Saturday morning.
“Earlier this morning, two rocket launches were identified from the Gaza Strip toward the Mediterranean. The rockets fell off the coast of the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. According to protocol, no sirens were sounded and no interception took place,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.
The rockets were heard in the cities of Tel Aviv, Holon, Bat Yam and Rishon Lezion.
The rocket fire comes just days after a civilian working on the Gaza border fence was shot and lightly wounded near the border with the northern Gaza Strip.
Shortly after the shooting on Wednesday, the IDF responded with artillery fire towards a number of Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian reports claimed that at least three Gazan farmers were wounded in the retaliatory strikes.
The rocket launches come as the Israeli military said that this had been the longest period of operational quiet in relation to the four most recent operations in the coastal enclave.
The spike in tensions around the Gaza Strip comes amid a wave of terror attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as growing tensions in Israeli prisons.
Additionally, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement has demanded the release of Hisham Abu Hawash, a Palestinian in administrative detention who has been on hunger strike for over 130 days. Hawash’s detention has reportedly been frozen in recent days, although he is continuing his hunger strike and is hospitalized.
This is a developing story.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


