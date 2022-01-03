The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli Navy helicopter crashes off Haifa coast, three on board

Eyewitnesses reported seeing what looked like a fireball fall from the sky into the water. 

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 22:14

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2022 23:16
The sun rises over Haifa Bay, 2006. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The sun rises over Haifa Bay, 2006.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An Israel Navy Atalef AS565 Panther crashed off the coast of northern Israel on Monday night.
The helicopter went down near with a crew of three on board. The pilot and was rescued shortly after the crash from the sea and flown to Rambam Hospital in light condition.
Searches were underway for the remaining two crew members by the Israel Police’s Naval unit along with the Israel Air Force’s 669 Search and Rescue unit, Israel Navy and more.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Lapid and Defense Minister Gantz all received updates during the Knesset session on the crash, according to KAN.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing what looked like a fireball fall from the sky into the water. Rescue operations were caught on CCTV camera near Bat Galim beach south of Haifa and another video from the scene shows teenagers running towards a large fire near the beach.
Further details into the crash, including what brought it down, will be investigated.
The Atalef is a medium-weight multipurpose twin-engine helicopter that is used by the Navy for a variety of missions including search and rescue, combat support and more. Israel bought five AS565s in 1996, this is the second crash of the fleet.
בנט גנץ ולפיד מקבלים עדכונים במליאה על התרסקות המסוק מול חיפה ומאמצי החילוץ pic.twitter.com/Ch8FfNttTL
— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) January 3, 2022
This is a developing story.
This is a developing story.


