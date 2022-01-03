Israeli Navy helicopter crashes off Haifa coast, three on board

An Israel Navy Atalef AS565 Panther crashed off the coast of northern Israel on Monday night.

The helicopter went down near with a crew of three on board. The pilot and was rescued shortly after the crash from the sea and flown to Rambam Hospital in light condition.



An Israeli helicopter has crashed off the coast of Haifa in northern Israel. Rescue forces belonging to the Israel Police, Navy, Air Force and others are working to rescue the three crew members — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) January 3, 2022

Searches were underway for the remaining two crew members by the Israel Police’s Naval unit along with the Israel Air Force’s 669 Search and Rescue unit, Israel Navy and more.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Lapid and Defense Minister Gantz all received updates during the Knesset session on the crash, according to KAN.





אנחנו עושים מאמץ גדול לאתר את בעלי הזכויות בצילומים. השימוש ביצירות שבעל הזכויות בהן אינו ידוע או לא אותר נעשה לפי סעיף 27א ל"חוק זכויות יוצרים". אם זיהיתם צילום ואתם בעלי הזכויות בו, יש לפנות לpic.twitter.com/Q7BzCO5rjx תיעוד: רגע התרסקות המסוק @hadasgrinberg אנחנו עושים מאמץ גדול לאתר את בעלי הזכויות בצילומים. השימוש ביצירות שבעל הזכויות בהן אינו ידוע או לא אותר נעשה לפי סעיף 27א ל"חוק זכויות יוצרים". אם זיהיתם צילום ואתם בעלי הזכויות בו, יש לפנות ל [email protected] January 3, 2022

Eyewitnesses reported seeing what looked like a fireball fall from the sky into the water. Rescue operations were caught on CCTV camera near Bat Galim beach south of Haifa and another video from the scene shows teenagers running towards a large fire near the beach.

Further details into the crash, including what brought it down, will be investigated.

The Atalef is a medium-weight multipurpose twin-engine helicopter that is used by the Navy for a variety of missions including search and rescue, combat support and more. Israel bought five AS565s in 1996, this is the second crash of the fleet.

בנט גנץ ולפיד מקבלים עדכונים במליאה על התרסקות המסוק מול חיפה ומאמצי החילוץ pic.twitter.com/Ch8FfNttTL

This is a developing story.