Naftali Bennett, UK's Boris Johnson discuss Iran, COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Tuesday to his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the ongoing Iranian nuclear deal negotiations in Vienna amongst other issues.

The two prime ministers discussed Iran, several regional issues in the Middle East and the necessity of the coordination between the UK and Israel to achieve common goals and interests.

Bennett and Johnson also discussed the efforts to contain the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the two nations.