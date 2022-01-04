IDF shoots down Hezbollah drone on Lebanese border

IDF forces shot down a Hezbollah-controlled drone that crossed the Lebanese border into Israel, the IDF said on Tuesday evening.

The drone was sighted and was under surveillance by the Israeli Air Force's (IAF) Air Monitoring Command throughout the day before being shot down.

כוחות צה"ל זיהו היום רחפן של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה, שחצה משטח לבנון והפילו אותו. הרחפן היה במעקב יחידות הבקרה האווירית לאורך כל האירוע.

צה״ל ימשיך לפעול על מנת למנוע כל הפרה של ריבונות מדינת ישראל כוחות צה"ל הפילו רחפן של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בגבול לבנוןכוחות צה"ל זיהו היום רחפן של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה, שחצה משטח לבנון והפילו אותו. הרחפן היה במעקב יחידות הבקרה האווירית לאורך כל האירוע.צה״ל ימשיך לפעול על מנת למנוע כל הפרה של ריבונות מדינת ישראל

This is a developing story.