BREAKING NEWS

Kazakhstan's president promises tough response to violent protests

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 15:21
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday he had taken over as head of the country's Security Council and promised to act with "maximum toughness" amid the worst unrest for more than a decade in the Central Asian republic.
Tokayev said in a televised address to the nation there had been casualties among security forces. He said he would not leave the country and would stay in the capital city of Nur-Sultan.
Russia will face 'massive consequences' for military moves in Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 05:02 PM
US imposes sanctions on Serb leader of Bosnia & Herzegovina
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 04:58 PM
At least 13 dead in Philadelphia house fire
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 04:46 PM
MK Ayman Odeh hospitalized after suffering from chest pains
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 04:46 PM
Explosion heard near Tehran was IRGC rocket exercise - IRNA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 03:54 PM
US' Exxon reveals two new oil, gas discoveries in South America
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 03:44 PM
US-led coalition blames Iran-backed groups for firing rockets at base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 03:32 PM
Kremlin warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 01:53 PM
Poland's president tests positive for coronavirus
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 01:04 PM
COVID-19: Change in testing rules, PCRs only for at risk people
By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
01/05/2022 12:27 PM
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in capital Nur-Sultan
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 12:25 PM
UK opposition leader Starmer tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 11:57 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,440 current cases, 3,077 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 11:54 AM
Yemen's Houthis say Saudi-led coalition seized fuel ship
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 11:06 AM
Protesters storm mayor's office in Kazakhstan's biggest city
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 11:03 AM
