Iran and Hezbollah sent waves of projectiles to central and northern Israel in a coordinated attack on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:45 p.m. local time, Israelis in the center of the country got an alert to head to shelters due to an incoming missile from Iran. However, N12 News reported that the IDF was able to shoot down the missile outside of central Israel.

However, minutes later, sirens sounded around central Israel due to a launch from Hezbollah.

Iran then launched another ballistic missile, sparking another wave of sirens across Israel. It was successfully intercepted.

The IDF said that several UAVs that were launched from Lebanon during the first launch, and all were successfully intercepted.

Later, at around 2:30 p.m. local time, Lebanon launched another barrage of missiles at central Israel.

No injuries were reported from the incident, but several areas in the center had reported falls of shrapnel. Police and bomb disposal teams are securing the areas.