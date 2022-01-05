Isaac Herzog gets fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose at Hadassah

President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal received their fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose on Wednesday at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem as it launched its fourth vaccination campaign.

"Omicron is spreading throughout Israel and may reach every house in Israel," Herzog said in Hebrew, English and Arabic. "There is no other choice – go out and get vaccinated!"

"Hadassah is ready to serve the residents of Jerusalem, especially in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and vaccinating patients, employees, and the public," Hadassah director-general Prof. Yoram Weiss said. "Everyone who is exposed to the danger of COVID-19 and meets the criteria – come and get vaccinated."