Coronavirus record in Israel: 11,978 new cases, 125 serious cases

Around 6.6% of the 190,000 PCR tests processed on Tuesday returned a positive result, as the country continued to register problems of severe overcrowding at its testing stations.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 09:36

Updated: JANUARY 5, 2022 10:40
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel broke the record of new cases detected in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic on Wednesday, with 11,978 new virus carriers identified in the previous 24 hours.
Around 6.6% of the 190,000 PCR tests processed on Tuesday returned a positive result, as the country continued to register problems of severe overcrowding at its testing stations.
For this reason, in the past few days, several government and health officials said that the testing policy was going to change, in order to decrease the demand for PCR tests and reserve them for those more in need, such as individuals considered at high risk of developing serious symptoms. For those patients, a timely and accurate diagnosis is crucial to be able to receive the new antiviral treatments that significantly reduce the risk of developing a serious disease.
For other infected individuals, the authorities have been considering allowing the use of antigen or even at-home tests.
The new rules were expected to be announced later on Wednesday.
Health care workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive through complex to check if they have been infected with the Coronavirus, in Modi'in, on July 21, 2021. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)Health care workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive through complex to check if they have been infected with the Coronavirus, in Modi'in, on July 21, 2021. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The number of serious patients also increased, reaching 125. On the previous day, there were 117 such patients. At the peak of previous waves, Israel had hundreds of serious patients.
While Omicron appears to be generally milder in terms of symptoms, in light of its high infectiousness, health experts expect that similar numbers will be reached and even surpassed also in this wave.
 


