Jared Kushner spotted dining with Kanye West in Miami

Jared Kushner, former senior advisor to ex-US President Donald Trump, was spotted dining at a Miami, Florida, restaurant with hip-hop star Kanye West , according to a report released by TMZ on Friday.

West has had a longtime friendship with Kushner as well as Trump and has publicly expressed support for the former president, occasionally sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat, according to the report.

West and Kushner maintained contact "almost daily" since the rapper declared he was running for president in a July 2020 tweet, Forbes noted.

Kanye West and Donald Trump meeting on December 13, 2016 (credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

West and his wife Kim Kardashian West once visited Kushner and Trump at the White House to discuss Kardashian West's ideas regarding sentencing reform, according to Forbes. The publication also referred to a previous interview with West, in which he said "I love Jared . . . that’s my boy, you know?"

As a senior advisor to the president, Kushner played a central role in the Trump Administration's Middle East policy, notably as an architect of the Abraham Accords, a diplomatic normalization agreement between the US, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

West is a highly influential celebrity who has achieved international fame perhaps as much for his eccentric personality as his innovative, modern songwriting and production and aggressive rap style, which have won him 22 Grammy Awards over his two-decade-long career, according to The Independent.