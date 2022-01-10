The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Moderna CEO says annual booster may be needed for above 50 and high risk groups

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 16:23
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel says people aged 50 and above, immunocompromised and other high risk groups may need an annual booster.


COVID-19: Omicron vaccine to be ready in March - CEO
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 04:07 PM
Homemade weapons confiscated in South Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 03:40 PM
Events industry people to protest outside Health Minister's house
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 03:36 PM
Three-year-old fatally hit by car in Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 03:25 PM
Floods kill 10, leave hundreds homeless in South African city
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 02:31 PM
Moderna CEO says Omicron-specific vaccine in development
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 02:26 PM
Yamina's Kara under criminal investigation for double vote - AG
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 12:48 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 21,514 new cases, 222 in serious condition  
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 12:40 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 5,187 current cases, 6,231 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 11:46 AM
US, Russia talks over Ukraine crisis underway in Geneva
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 10:19 AM
Kazakh security body says situation now under control
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 08:19 AM
Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces six years in jail after new sentences
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 07:02 AM
Republican Rep. Jordan says he will not cooperate in Jan. 6 inquiry
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 03:43 AM
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Greece
By REUTERS
01/09/2022 11:57 PM
Chief Rabbi David Lau tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 11:34 PM
