Bird flu in Israel: 18,700 chickens infected

Some 18,700 chickens were found to have the bird flu in a chicken farm in Binyamina, and the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry has isolated the farm.

The outbreak was discovered after the owners of the farm reported a higher than usual mortality rate among their chickens. Veterinary services took samples from the chickens and discovered that they had been infected with the bird flu that has been spreading through birds around the country.

Due to the continuing spread of the flu, the Agriculture Ministry has underlined the importance of the public staying away from wild birds and avoiding contact with sick or dead birds.

The ministry also released instructions for owners of birds around the country. The cages must be netted in such a way as to avoid contact between the birds in them and other animals and wild birds. Entry into the cages should be kept to the bare minimum required to take proper care of the birds and should not be done while wearing shoes that are worn outside the cage. In the case of sickness or death, the owners should not treat the birds themselves, and the bodies should be disposed of properly.

The Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry isolated a chicken coop where 18,700 chickens were found to be infected with the bird flu. (credit: AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT MINISTRY)