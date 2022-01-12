80-year-old Palestinian man dies after being beaten by IDF - report

An 80-year-old Palestinian man died in the early hours of Wednesday morning in an IDF arrest operation in Jaljulya, a village north of Ramallah in the West Bank, Palestinian news outlet SAFA reported.



عاجل صفا| استشهاد المسن عمر عبد المجيد أسعد (80 عامًا) من قرية جلجليا شمال رام الله إثر احتجازه والاعتداء عليه من قبل جنود الاحتلال — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) January 12, 2022

According to Palestinian reports, the man, Omar Abdel Majid Asa'ad, was allegedly detained, tied, blindfolded and beaten, left lying on the ground until he died.

The IDF is currently investigating these reports.

This is a developing story.