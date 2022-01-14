Security chief Eyal Hulta and Housing Minister Elkin COVID-19 positive

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The National Security Adviser and head of the National Security Council Eyal Hulta and construction and Housing Minister Zeev Elkin tested positive for coronavirus Friday morning.Hulta came in contact with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his staff, who received negative results from antigen tests, according to the Prime Minister's Office.Elkin shared on Twitter that he had been feeling sick on Friday, went home, and did an antigen test, which came back with a positive result.Elkin requested that anyone who met him "in recent days perform a test according to the rules of the Ministry of Health."