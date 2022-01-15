Gunman holds hostages at synagogue in Texas

A gunman held hostages at Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday.

Colleyville Police first warned the public of the situation at 11:30 a.m. local time. Another tweet two hours later updated that the hostage situation was still in progress.

Police have reportedly begun negotiations with someone inside the synagogue believed to be a suspect.

The area surrounding the synagogue was urgently evacuated, though local news claims there does not seem to be a threat to the general public.

The incident was initially being live-streamed from inside the synagogue for the Shabbat service when a gunman, reportedly with a British accent, was heard saying, "If anyone tries to enter this building, I’m telling you… everyone will die.”

The live stream ended shortly after.

According to a report by WFAA, police were parked at a nearby school where they were gathering in tactical gear. An FBI SWAT team was on the scene and police asked the public to stay inside

The identity of the gunman is still unknown.

The Beth Israel congregation was officially established on July 18, 1999 with 25 member families and affiliation with the Union of Reform Judaism. Services were held in a rented church facility on Industrial Blvd. in Colleyville, and the religious school opened under the direction of Sue Feingold with 75 children enrolled.

The congregation was established by a group of families that had relocated from other areas in the country.

This is a developing story.