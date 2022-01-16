The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aafia Siddiqui: What is her connection to the Texas hostages?

Aafia Siddiqui is a Pakistani neuroscientist currently serving 86 years for the murder of an FBI agent.

By NATAN KHODORKOVSKY
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 01:06

Updated: JANUARY 16, 2022 01:13
Aafia Siddiqui is shown in this FBI combo photo released in Washington on May 26, 2004. (photo credit: REUTERS/FBI/HANDOUT)
Aafia Siddiqui is shown in this FBI combo photo released in Washington on May 26, 2004.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FBI/HANDOUT)
Muhammed Siddiqui on Friday took multiple hostages at the Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday, demanding to see Aafia Siddiqui, who has been linked to him as his sister in unconfirmed reports and is currently serving an 86-year prison sentence for murdering an FBI agent.
Aafia Siddiqui is a Pakistani neuroscientist who moved to the US in 1990 on a student visa, subsequently studying at the University of Houston before transferring to MIT where she triple-majored in biology, anthropology, and archaeology, and later receiving her PhD from Brandeis University, as reported in Peter Bergen's book The Longest War: The Enduring Conflict Between America and Al-Qaeda. After wedding anesthesiologist Amjad Mohammed Khan in an arranged marriage, Siddiqui had two sons and a daughter in 1996, 1998 and 2002.
After the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers, Siddiqui insisted to her husband that the family move to Pakistan, and when they did she wanted to move to the country's border with Afghanistan to provide medical aid to Taliban militants fighting against the US, according to Harper's Magazine.
After becoming increasingly interested in Islam and jihad, Siddiqui began to attract the attention of the FBI when she and her husband bought $10,000 USD worth of body armor, night-vision goggles and militant manuals such as Fugitive, Advanced Fugitive, The Anarchist's Arsenal and How to Make C-4, according to reports in Harper's, The Guardian and Boston Magazine. Her marriage began to fall apart due to her increasing interest in jihad and physical abuse from Khan, until Siddiqui and Khan divorced in 2002, according to Deborah Scroggins in "Wanted Women."
Khan suspected Siddiqui had become involved with extremist groups, and she married suspected al-Qaeda member Ammar al-Baluchi in 2003. Baluchi is a nephew of 9/11 mastermind Khaled Sheikh Mohammed (KSM), according to the US Director of National Intelligence.
Pakistani Aafia Siddiqui is seen in a February 3, 2010 courtroom sketch in New York City, New York, United States, in this still image taken from video footage on January 18, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/REUTERS TV/FILES)Pakistani Aafia Siddiqui is seen in a February 3, 2010 courtroom sketch in New York City, New York, United States, in this still image taken from video footage on January 18, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/REUTERS TV/FILES)
The US government alleged that Siddiqui was involved in a plot by an al-Quaeda cell to commit attacks in the US, the UK and Pakistan. The cell, led by KSM, planned to sabotage gas stations and underground storage tanks and poison or destroy water treatment facilities, Scroggins wrote.
When Siddiqui disappeared with her children on what she claimed was a trip to Islamabad, the FBI released a "worldwide alert" for her and Khan, according to Scroggins and the BBC.
In 2004, then-Attorney General John Ashcroft declared that Siddiqui was one of the seven suspects on the FBI's list of the seven most wanted Al-Quaeda fugitives and was a "clear and present danger to the US," Scroggins and The Los Angeles Times wrote.
Siddiqui was later arrested in Ghazni, Afghanistan by US Army troops and FBI agents. During the questioning, Siddiqui allegedly picked up one of the soldiers' rifles and fired two shots at them, shouting "Allah Akbar," The New York Times reported. The soldiers successfully disarmed her.
Siddiqui has held antisemitic views, dismissing a legal defense team on the grounds that the lawyers were Jewish and claiming the case against her was a Jewish conspiracy, according to The Guardian. She insisted that jurors be DNA tested to ensure they were neither "Zionist" nor "Israeli," The Times reported.
According to Scroggs, Siddiqui wrote a letter to then-President Barack Obama reading, "Study the history of the Jews. They have always back-stabbed everyone who has taken pity on them and made the 'fatal' error of giving them shelter.... and it is this cruel, ungrateful back-stabbing of the Jews that has caused them to be mercilessly expelled from wherever they gain strength. This why 'holocausts' keep happening to them repeatedly! If they would only learn to be grateful and change their behavior!! ..." Scroggs added that Siddiqui later claimed she was not against all "Israeli Americans."
Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.


