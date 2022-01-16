Pension raise for IDF officers advanced

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation voted Sunday to advance a plan to invest 500 million shekels in pensions for IDF retirees. There will be a seven percent rise in the pensions of soldiers who retire at 42 until they reach the official retirement age of 67.The raise was controversial because regular soldiers in compulsory service make around NIS 900 a month for a non-combat soldier and NIS 1,600 for a combat soldier.An Israel Democracy Institute report that came out last week showed a 12% drop in two years in public trust in the IDF, the lowest score in 14 years.