70-year-old rabbi arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on minor

A 70-year-old rabbi was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual offenses on a family member as well as a minor, Israel Hayom reported.

The suspect, a Jerusalem resident, was questioned shortly after his arrest following complaints at the Beit Shemesh police station about indecent acts he committed several years ago.

Police will request an extension of his detention for further investigation.

Walder was accused of exploiting young women who came to him for therapeutic treatment.

Last month, Haredi author Chaim Walder was found dead by suicide following allegations in November that he had raped minors. Twenty-two people have come forward to testify before the rabbinical court regarding the sexual abuse.

Chaim Walder (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Walder 's body was found in a cemetery near his son’s grave

Shira Silkoff contributed to this report.