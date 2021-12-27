22 testimonies against Chaim Walder heard in Safed rabbinical court

A total of 22 people have come forward to testify in the beit din (rabbinical court) of Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu regarding the alleged sexual abuse suffered by victims at the hands of haredi author and educator Chaim Walder, Haaretz reported on Sunday.

Walder is a well-known author publishing literature for children and young adults in the ultra-Orthodox world, with his series Kids Speak (in Hebrew - Yeladim Mesaprim Al Atzmam) selling over two million copies of his books in ultra-Orthodox communities across Israel and the Diaspora. The first book in the series became one of the top five best-selling books in Israel of all time.

He has also been accused of raping minors and young adults, all of whom he met in his line of work as a therapist and children's author. In November of this year, two anonymous women spoke to Haaretz and shared their accounts of their experiences with Walder, and a third anonymous account from a 20-year-old woman was also shared.

Based on the evidence of the testimonies, which have since been cross-examined and determined to be in line with other testimonies and evidence, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, one of the leading figures in the fight against sexual assault in Israel's ultra-Orthodox communities, summoned Walder to his court. Walder declined, stating that the outcome of the case has been decided before his version of events has even been heard.

A Rabbinical court can be established for a variety of reasons and is generally comprised of three rabbis who are required to be experts in the Jewish laws relevant to the case. In this instance, serving alongside Rabbi Eliyahu are Rabbi Reuven Nakar and Rabbi Aharon Yirchi.

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu attends to the funeral of Rabbi Elazar Mordechai Koenig in Safed on December 31, 2018. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

While Rabbinical courts are generally established for matters pertaining to Jewish law such as conversion, kosher slaughter, and more, they can also be established for civil affairs, such as in the case of the allegations against Walder.

While the Rabbinical court has no legal power in this instance as it is outside of the powers granted to them by the State (conversion, marriage, and divorce), and the outcome will have no impact on Walder in terms of the law, decisions made by the Rabbinical court hold immense significance and influence in ultra-Orthodox society.

Appearing before the court, caregivers, religious leaders and authorities, and other professionals have testified that women and children, girls and boys alike, have all been harmed by Walder in the past. Those testifying alleged that Walder would force sex onto his victims and exploit and harass them when they came to him for therapeutic treatment.

Additionally, the court heard testimonies from the victims themselves and reviewed relevant documents and recordings of Walder, all of which corroborated with the allegations of those testifying, and with the original reports published by Haaretz early last month.

"We are not judging [Walder] based on a newspaper article," Rabbi Eliyahu clarified in a Facebook post. "We have received a lot of evidence. All those involved in this matter have been in contact with therapists and professionals who have testified before us that over the years many people who had been hurt by Walder came to them. I know these people well. They are completely credible and their testimonies match what was published in Haaretz."

The earliest testimony against Walder dates back 25 years, and the most recent is from merely six months ago, and all allege that Walder's attacks on his victims would take place in his bookstore in Bnei Brak, his office, his car, or in various hotels.

Among the testimonies given in court and shared with the publication was one woman who alleged that while she was working at an ultra-Orthodox summer camp, Walder forcibly assaulted an 18-year-old camper under her care. She also testified for a woman who had been raped by Walder after coming to him seeking treatment.

Others alleged that women who had been assaulted by Walder during sessions had been asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement to make sure that they stayed silent about their experiences.

Evidence was also presented of both a 12-year-old and a nine-year-old boy also being assaulted by Walder, one at his summer camp and the other after coming to him for treatment.

Other evidence presented and later reported on by Haaretz focused not on Walder's sexual offenses against minors, but rather on a consensual affair between him and married women which had been going on for several years.

In a recording, Walder can be heard urging the woman, who admitted to having the affair, to take back her confession and conceal evidence relating to him from the Rabbinical court.

"Come and learn something," he can be heard saying to the woman. "In life, everything can be concealed...even if they were to present a photograph of me next to you I would deny it. I would say it was photoshopped. I will never admit to it, never."

Walder urged the woman to retract her testimony of the affair, telling her to say her husband threatened her into reporting a fake event. Nevertheless, the woman continued to relay her version of the events in front of the court. As heard on a recording, Walder threatened the woman, saying he would end his own life.

"Listen to me, if this [affair] is publicized I will shoot myself. Let this be clear to you and don't have any doubts. This would mean the end of my own life," he says in the recording.

Since the allegations were first reported in Haaretz almost two months ago, many people in ultra-Orthodox communities worldwide have taken action to remove his books from their stores and shelves, and he has been dropped by Feldheim, the publishing company he has worked with on his Kids Speak series for many years.

Both Israeli supermarket chain Osher Ad and American Jewish bookstore Eichler's have removed his books from their shelves, and his weekly column in the haredi Yated Ne'eman newspaper and his radio talk show have both been indefinitely suspended.

Ahead of his decision to open Rabbinical court proceedings against Walder, the Chief Rabbi of Safed publicized his thoughts on the allegations via Facebook, saying that although Walder has yet to stand trial, children must be protected from being exposed to him any further, in the event that he is found guilty, and so the decision to stop publishing and selling his books is the right one.

"We must protect our children from learning to admire a person who on the one hand teaches them important values but on the other hand commits severe sexual offenses," he wrote.

As of now, Walder continues to deny the allegations against him, with his representatives saying he passed a polygraph test as evidence that he is telling the truth.

"We will make it clear that a self-appointed court that decides a person is guilty and only then invites him to tell his version is a sham court to which truth is foreign and the rules of justice do not apply," read the statement from Walder's representatives.

"Our client will not give up and he is ready to fight for his good name, until the end."