Iran nuclear talks at an 'urgent' point - Blinken

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 16:28
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that talks over Iran's nuclear program have reached an "urgent" point and warned it would be necessary to take a different course with Tehran if no progress is made.
"There is real urgency and it's really now a matter of weeks, where we determine whether or not we can return to mutual compliance with the agreement," Blinken told a joint news conference with his German counterpart, referring to a 2015 nuclear deal.
Man seriously injured in brawl at Ben Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 03:42 PM
British-Belgian teen becomes youngest woman to fly solo round the world
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 02:12 PM
Myanmar military arrests more journalists in media crackdown
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 01:34 PM
Bomb blast kills 3 people in eastern Pakistan - police
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 01:04 PM
EU to respond with 'massive' sanctions if Ukraine attacked - EU chief
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 12:33 PM
One dead, eight injured in car crash on Highway 2
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 12:23 PM
EU sent invoice to Poland for unpaid fines over judicial changes
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 10:42 AM
Blinken arrives in Berlin for Ukraine talks with European allies
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 10:33 AM
UK men arrested in Texas synagogue attack investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 10:11 AM
China, Russia and Iran will hold their joint naval drills on Friday
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 09:54 AM
Knesset committee to inquire on Israel Police use of NSO spyware
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 09:11 AM
US clears Baltic states to send US-made weapons to Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 05:48 AM
US Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 04:21 AM
Australian aircraft left Brisbane carrying aid to Tonga
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 03:12 AM
American Airlines sees minor impact after 5G rollout
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 01:53 AM
