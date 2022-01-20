UNGA passes resolution condemning Holocaust denial

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday reaffirming its commitment to reject any form of Holocaust denial or distortion.

The resolution was passed at a session held 80 years to the day of the Wannsee conference, at which the implementation of the “Final Solution to the Jewish Question” was discussed and coordinated by officials of Nazi Germany.

The resolution is only the second that Israel brought forwards and passed since its establishment.