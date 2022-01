Two Israeli Border Policemen were lightly wounded on Thursday morning during an operation to thwart a smuggling attempt on the Egyptian border, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

In total, nine smuggling attempts were thwarted throughout the night. Israeli security forces seized approximately 400 kg of drugs with an estimated value of about 8 million shekels.



Two border police officers were lightly wounded by IDF troops from the Carcal battalion during the foiling of a drug smuggling attempt along the Egyptian border. Military said that there was a massive firing towards troops by smugglers — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) January 27, 2022

In order to thwart the smuggling attempts, the border policemen fired at the sources of the shooting. As a result of mistaken identity, two border policemen were shot and lightly injured.

The incident is being investigated.