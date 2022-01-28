The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19 in Israel: 57,00 test positive, quarter of tests return positive

A quarter (25.69%) of all test results came back positive as the reproduction rate drops closer to 1.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 28, 2022 10:05

Updated: JANUARY 28, 2022 10:25
People walk some with face masks in Jerusalem January 13, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
People walk some with face masks in Jerusalem January 13, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Some 57,563 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

Currently, 946 patients are in serious condition, with 213 on ventilators and 18 connected to ECMO machines.

A quarter (25.69%) of all test results on Thursday came back positive, as 623,010 Israelis have already received their fourth vaccine shot against coronavirus.

The reproduction rate, or “R,” is continuing its downwards trend and stands at 1.05, meaning that fewer cases are expected.

"R," which reflects the ability of the disease to spread, could soon hit 1, meaning that each person infected with COVID-19 is, on average, passing it on to only one person.

The hallways of Ashdod's Samson Assuta Hospital. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)The hallways of Ashdod's Samson Assuta Hospital. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The overall death toll stands at 8,556. On Friday morning, a COVID-19 patient in Ashdod's Assuta Medical Center died due to complications related to his illness.

Due to patient confidentiality, it is unknown whether the man, in his 40s, was vaccinated or not.

Meanwhile, in the Knesset, Ra'am (United Arab List) MK Iman Khatib-Yasin tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning, the Knesset's Spokesperson announced.



