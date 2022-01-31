COVID-19: 74,312 new cases, 1,099 in serious condition

A total of 74,312 new daily coronavirus cases were recorded on Sunday, a significant increase from the previous day’s total of 49,371. Of some 250,000 tests taken on Sunday, both PCR and antigen, 29.73% returned positive results.

Serious cases now stand at 1,099, with 241 people on ventilators and 20 on ECMO machines. 332 people are in critical condition. To date, 8,724 people have died of COVID-19 in Israel since the start of the pandemic.

Of those currently hospitalized in serious condition, 520 are vaccinated, 117 are partially vaccinated, 427 are unvaccinated, and the status of the remainder is unknown. The majority of serious cases are being reported in people age 60 and over.

There are currently 421,490 active cases in Israel, according to a Monday morning update from the Health Ministry, and overall there have been 2,858,995 reported cases since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, around 108,000 people are self-isolating, roughly 7,500 of whom are health workers.

Coronavirus (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)