COVID-19: 67,580 new cases, 1,084 in serious condition

A total of 67,580 new daily coronavirus cases were recorded on Monday, a decrease from the previous day’s total of 74,312. 256,270 PCR and antigen tests were administered.

The number of serious cases now stands at 1,084, with 247 people on ventilators.

Of those currently hospitalized in serious condition, 520 are vaccinated, 117 are partially vaccinated, 427 are unvaccinated, and the status of the remainder is unknown. The majority of serious cases are being reported in people age 60 and over.

642,137 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 four times; 4,442,029 three times; 6,093,060 twice; and 6,691,151 have received at least one vaccine.

To date, 8,804 people have died of COVID-19 in Israel since the start of the pandemic.