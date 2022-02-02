The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran 'ready to return' to global oil market, says minister

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 17:24

Iran is ready to return to the oil market as quickly as possible, its Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday, according to a report by the Iranian oil ministry's news agency SHANA.

The global market needs more Iranian oil, which could help bring down high prices, SHANA cited Owji as saying.

US Army to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 05:14 PM
Biden approves deployment of 3,000 US troops to eastern Europe
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 04:40 PM
Germany rejects Amnesty's Israel 'apartheid' charge
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 03:35 PM
Turkey blames Greece after 12 migrants freeze to death near border
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 03:25 PM
Romanian PM speaks with ambassador who suggests meeting with Israel
By SIMONA KLODNISCHI/AGERPRES/TNS
02/02/2022 12:35 PM
At least 60 people killed in militia attack in eastern Congo
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 12:31 PM
Six killed in failed coup in Guinea-Bissau
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 11:54 AM
Rocket attack on Baghdad Airport denied, sirens were a test
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2022 09:02 AM
Sea of Galilee rises by 2cm. in one day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2022 07:51 AM
13-year-old boy dies in Jerusalem apartment fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2022 02:43 AM
Pentagon chief to travel to Europe in February to meet NATO allies
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 01:36 AM
One student killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside Minnesota school
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 01:33 AM
Jewish Agency meeting ends in stalemate
By GIL HOFFMAN
02/02/2022 12:52 AM
Repeated bomb threats rattle US Black colleges and universities
By REUTERS
02/02/2022 12:24 AM
Potential oil spots found 20km off Netanya coast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 11:46 PM
