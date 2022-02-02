Jeff Zucker resigns as CNN president

Jeff Zucker said on Wednesday he is resigning as president of CNN and chairman of WarnerMedia's news and sports division, issuing a staff memo in which he acknowledged he failed to disclose a consensual relationship with a close colleague.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague," Zucker wrote in the memo. "I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't."

Zucker could not immediately be reached for comment

In a memo to staff, WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar wrote: "I have accepted Jeff Zucker’s resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide."

"We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years. We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly," he added.

Zucker, who joined CNN in 2013, has a storied reputation in the TV business marked by early success. He was the executive producer of NBC’s “Today” show in his 20s, then became the president of NBC Entertainment.