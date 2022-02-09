The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Stones thrown at Jerusalem bus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 20:44

Updated: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 20:55

Stones were thrown at a Jerusalem bus near Levi Eshkol avenue, according to a ZAKA report.

The bus that was attacked was reportedly a 59. 

This is a developing story.



