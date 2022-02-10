Germany's FM, Bennett meet in Israel, discuss Iran nuclear deal

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Thursday with German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, who is visiting Israel for the first time since taking office in December.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The two discussed various regional security challenges, with the Iran nuclear talks top of the agenda. In the meeting, Bennett argued Israel's stance, claiming that signing a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic will be a mistake that will endanger the Middle East.

The prime minister suggested that a deadline should be set for the completion of the deal as the prolonging of the talks in Vienna also serves Iranian interests.

During her stay in Israel, Baerbock also visited the Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, Yad Vashem.