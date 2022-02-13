COVID-19: Too early to take masks off, says coronavirus commissioner

"It is too early to say if we are out of the fifth coronavirus wave yet," Prof. Salman Zarka told KAN Radio on Sunday morning. "We are seeing a decline in cases, but the numbers are still too high, it's still too early to take the masks off."

With BA.2 cases rising in Israel alongside Omicron, Zarka said that it created a wave within a wave, "teaching us that the virus creates variants at an extremely fast pace" and that "when we come out of the fifth wave, it will not be like it was before."