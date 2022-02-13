Ukraine crisis: Israel launching 32 flights for Israelis in Ukraine

Thirty-two flights from Ukraine to Israel are planned for the coming week, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday, adding that he urges all Israeli citizens in Ukraine to board these flights amid fears of a Russian invasion into the East European country.

Flights from Ukraine to Israel that arrived Saturday were full, Lapid said, adding that the families of all Israeli emissaries in Ukraine, which number over 150 people, are making their way home.

These pleas were affirmed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the start of Sunday's cabinet meeting.

"We don't know what the developments will be between Ukraine and Russia in the coming days, but like the whole world, we hope the tensions will end without escalations," Bennett said, adding that "our first duty is to take care of our citizens."

He reiterated the call for Israelis to leave.

"Do not wait for a situation where you really want to go back and it will be impossible," Bennett said. "Take responsibility for your life, get out of Ukraine as quickly as possible and come home."

The prime minister is set to hold a further discussion on the Russia-Ukraine crisis later tonight.

These remarks come as several different countries from around the world are urging their citizens to leave Ukraine.

This is a developing story.